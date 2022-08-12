Flight attendant’s tip to ‘pack 10 days’ of clothes in a single carry-on’

Flight attendants spend the majority of their working life travelling on aeroplanes, and so they know a thing or two when it comes to packing strategically. Speaking to the New York Times , Heather Poole, a flight attendant from Los Angeles “demonstrated how to pack enough for a 10-day trip into a single standard carry-on.”

Heather revealed that her number one way to pack her hand luggage is by utilising the rolling method, rather than folding and laying her clothes flat.

However, users in a Reddit forum discussing the rolling method were confused as to how it is more beneficial than folding.

A user posting under the name _honeybird, said: “Man, I still don’t understand why flat folded clothes take up more space than rolled clothes.

“My brainlogic dictates that the flat clothes would take up the same amount of volume in the suitcase as rolled clothes, so why or how does it take up less space when they’re rolled?”

READ MORE: Passengers should ‘avoid’ two items of clothing for free upgrade