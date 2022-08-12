Categories
Travel

Flight attendant’s tip to ‘pack 10 days’ of clothes in a single carry-on’


Flight attendants spend the majority of their working life travelling on aeroplanes, and so they know a thing or two when it comes to packing strategically. Speaking to the New York Times, Heather Poole, a flight attendant from Los Angeles “demonstrated how to pack enough for a 10-day trip into a single standard carry-on.”

Heather revealed that her number one way to pack her hand luggage is by utilising the rolling method, rather than folding and laying her clothes flat.

However, users in a Reddit forum discussing the rolling method were confused as to how it is more beneficial than folding.

A user posting under the name _honeybird, said: “Man, I still don’t understand why flat folded clothes take up more space than rolled clothes.

“My brainlogic dictates that the flat clothes would take up the same amount of volume in the suitcase as rolled clothes, so why or how does it take up less space when they’re rolled?”

The key to ensuring the rolling method works is by utilising every single bit of space within your suitcase or bag.

Though the rolling method can be done by laying clothes flat and rolling them tightly, experts from Travel and Leisure say there is a better way to approach the task.

They said: “To properly roll your clothes, lay the item of clothing out flat.

“Then fold the bottom two inches of the item inside out so it creates a type of pocket along one side of the clothing.

Therefore, before setting off for the airport, make sure you are up to speed on your airline’s specific luggage requirements.

Hand luggage restrictions differ between airlines, with some allowing far more than others.

The type of ticket you book can also determine how your luggage allowance.



Aimee Robinson

By Aimee Robinson

Aimee Robinson serves as Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Express.co.uk, having previously been Travel and Lifestyle reporter since September 2019. She started her career working as a business journalist before relocating to Canada for three years where she worked in digital content production. Aimee is passionate about all things travel and adventure, and is full of expert tips on flights, cabin bag allowances, cruises, best holiday deals and travel rules.

