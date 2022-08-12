Florida A&M hopes to see solid performance from Saturday scrimmage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M will scrimmage Saturday, and ahead of that scrimmage, head coach Willie Simmons said the focus of practice Friday was on assignments and fundamentals.

Saturday is the Rattlers last major scrimmage, and coach said he is looking to see if this team can put it all together.

FAMU takes the field for the first time in two weeks and one day, and Saturday night will hopefully give them a look as to who’s ready for that debut and who still has work to do.

“Now it’s about putting it all together,” he said. “Everything that we’ve thrown at them offensively, it’s fair game tomorrow. Everything we’ve thrown at them defensively, it’s fair game tomorrow. We have to see who can retain that and who can perform when the lights are on. Tomorrow is our last real opportunity to really see who’s retained all the information and who’s ready to put it to good use on game day.”

August 27th is that date they’re working towards when the Rattlers travel to North Carolina.