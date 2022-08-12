Friday Five: New turf sends Spiders back to old grass field

Has there ever been construction project that was on time? Honestly I doubt it. The latest delay is with new artificial turf at Concord High.

Back to the Spiders’ old home. A lot of the work has been done at Concord’s E.Z. Smith Field at Robert C. Bailey Stadium, but there are hold-ups in getting storm water approvals. That means the Spiders will head back to their old home at historic Webb Field.

The last time Concord High played at Webb Field was Oct. 28, 1966 and the Spiders won 39-6 over then newly opened Northwest Cabarrus, according to David Stancil, who runs the Facebook group “Concord Spiders Football History Project.”

Stancil said Concord played Gastonia High at Webb Field a few times in the early 1920s. It was a forerunner of Ashbrook High, the opponent on Friday, Aug. 19.

A lot of football has been played at Webb Field since the Spiders left: Boys & Girls Club football, First Assembly (now Concord Academy) and the semi-pro Carolina Eagles have all had home games there.

New turf and a track are going in at Larry Honeycutt Field at Tiger Stadium in Mount Pleasant.

Two schools left without turf. Hickory Ridge and Northwest Cabarrus are the only two schools in Cabarrus County without the fake grass on their football fields. We’re told Hickory Ridge will be the next to get a turf field.

Northwest Cabarrus likely will be a good bit longer. The plan is to build a new Northwest Cabarrus High School up near Kellswater Bridge off Kannapolis Parkway. The new stadium will have turf.

Then the building domino effect: Northwest Middle, moves to the old Northwest High and the middle school would be transformed into a regional transportation hub.

None of this is set in stone (or some other hard artificial substance). There will be many school board votes and decisions on the millions of dollars of funding needed. In an ideal world, a new high school would be built in three or four years. I doubt it will be that quick.

Old Campground Cemetery looking good. Volunteers have been working the past few months at the Old Campground Cemetery and continue to make improvements.

Tom Mereen, who has coordinated much of the efforts, is pleased with the progress.

“More and more people have been placing flowers on the headstones,” Mereen said. “GeoCach volunteers have marked 60 percent of headstone with GPS locations.”

There is still work to be done and there is on-going maintenance needed. If you want to help call Mereen at 704-858-4007.

One name left off, maybe two. Earlier this week we ran a story about Atrium Health Cabarrus’ 85th birthday. The article omitted one name according to our friend Russ Olson:

“The recent front-page article, “Hospital celebrates 85 years of caring,” completely omitted the original name of the 1937 ‘Cabarrus County Hospital’ which changed over the years first to Cabarrus Memorial Hospital in 1952, then to NorthEast Medical Center in 1997, next to CHS NorthEast in 2007, and finally to Atrium Health Cabarrus in 2019.”

There might be another name too. Check out the page A2 picture in today’s paper, which has a 1940 postcard calling the hospital “Cabarrus County General Hospital.”

I seem to remember seeing a picture of another “hospital” maybe on Church or Union Street predating our hospital. I asked Russ about it and he said it wasn’t really a hospital.

“There was a small, private ‘sick house’ on Union Street which was not able to accommodate the growing population that the wave of workers that Cannon Mills had brought to Cabarrus County,” Olson said. “’Uncle’ Charlie and his associate, George Batte, funded / founded Cabarrus County Hospital which opened on the current location in 1937. My wife’s Aunt Mary was one of the first nurses.”

I’m glad Atrium sees the value in restoring Cabarrus to the name. I never liked “NorthEast” with the dumb capital “E” in the middle.

Statewide county convention here this week. The N.C. Association of County Commissioners (NCACC) is holding its 115th Annual Conference, “On Track to Transform,” in Cabarrus County. The conference started Thursday and will continue at the Embassy Suites/Concord Convention Center through Saturday.

The Annual Conference is an educational event that provides all county commissioners and administrative staff the opportunity to come together to learn, network, and re-charge, according to a NCACC press release.

You may see commissioners and other officials around the area as well. Various tourist attractions across the county are featured on the organization’s website for possible outside activities.

Officials said besides great facilities and attractions, a chance to see innovative projects in Cabarrus County is one reason the conference is being held here.

NCACC also said due to the influx of federal American Rescue Plan Act and national opioid settlement funds, all 100 counties are positioned to be “On Track to Transform.”

A special lemonade stand. Hoppy Mantooth let us know about two girls, Scarlett and Savannah Porter who raised money earlier this summer.

Scarlett and Savannah set up their lemonade stand in front of their grandparents (Alex and Teresa Porter) South Union Street home. They raised and donated $200 for CVAN. Way to go girls!

