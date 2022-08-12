‘Hash it out behind the scenes’ Queen hopes to resolve Harry and Meghan row privately





The Queen has been honoured for avoiding an “emotional reaction” to the shocking revelations of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of harsh allegations against the royal family during a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. With hopes to resolve the matter privately, the Queen reportedly took time to reflect upon the interview and sympathise with the couple before releasing an official Buckingham Palace statement.

Steven Shalowitz, host of the One Way Ticket Show podcast, welcomed royal commentator Victoria Arbiter to discuss her experiences of the royal family. Speaking of the Queen’s approach to controversy, Ms Arbiter said: “She never gives an emotional reaction to something. She pauses, she takes a very measured approach. “She stops, she listens, she learns and then she considers before responding in any capacity. “In many respects we saw those tactics at play when Harry and Meghan decided to leave the monarchy.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to step back from royal life in 2020, eventually relocating and settling in America where they now live with their children. In 2021, the couple participated in an eye-opening interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which both the Duke and Duchess made several allegations against “the firm” which rocked the royal family. Ms Arbiter continued: “They had released all of their information about how they planned to do it and what had upset them and their many grievances. “The Queen did not react right away – I think it took a good three or four days before there was a statement from Buckingham Palace.” Read more: Dr Shola RAGES at Royal Family as Andrew keeping security