Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)

Secret arrangements could be exposed more quickly than originally planned. Everyone is aware of these arrangements. You may need to make some changes that could alter the overall situation.

Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)

In addition to your wealth of energy, you have plenty of plans and thoughts circling around your head. Your friend might be eager to join you in one of your endeavours but you’d rather do it alone.