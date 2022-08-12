Indiana Jones 5 ‘fast and badass’ – Harrison Ford, 80, ‘best type of crazy’ shares co-star





It will have been 15 years since the last Indiana Jones movie was released when the fifth instalment hits cinemas next year. Harrison Ford, who turned 80 years old this summer is back in a blockbuster set in 1969 after the Moon Landing. Meanwhile, set photos from a year ago captured actors dressed as Nazis, suggesting a flashback or possibly even time travel is at play.

Indiana Jones 5’s plot is wrapped up in mystery, but Ford is joined by an incredible cast including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones and Boyd Holbrook. The latter previously starred in director James Mangold’s Logan opposite Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. And now he’s teased what fans can expect from the archaeologist adventurer’s latest outing.

On Ford, he added: “And Harrison is the best type of crazy you can get. And I really grew up with Indiana Jones. I wasn’t so big on other franchises, and stuff like that, but to do that, it really just reignited why I want to do this. Because you live on the road. It’s been about 10 months on the road right now, being a traveling circus with your family. It was just refreshing to want to go through all that. To do something and to make something that’s burned into eternity. To be part of Indiana Jones—It’s pretty great.” Indiana Jones 5 hits cinemas on June 30, 2023.

