Introducing Suneku, A Web3 Initiative Looking to Revolutionize DeFi

Suneku aims to usher in a new era for meme tokens with utility on the BSC ecosystem, with an extensive roadmap planned out after launch.

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – August 12, 2022) – Suneku is a meme token with utility built on the Binance Smart chain, one of the world’s fastest and most secure blockchains. Suneku intends to add various utilities such as the Suneku blockchain, Suneku wallet, Suneku Swap, and Suneku Bridge.

Suneku is looking forward to revolutionizing Defi with their Web3 initiatives like SunekuSwap and Suneku Bridge. The Suneku Bridge is live, and users can bridge assets from one chain to another efficiently and safely. In addition, SunekuSwap, the native DEX of the Suneku ecosystem, is also live and allows the swapping of BEP-20 tokens, i.e. tokens based on the Binance Smart Chain.

$Suneku is a hyper-deflationary token that adopts the reflection and burn mechanism to incentivize holders and reduce selling pressure. Holders earn passive income via the reflection mechanism for every transaction made on SunekuSwap, and Suneku Bridge. 100% of $Suneku is locked on Pinklock, a secure decentralized launchpad audited by Certik, a leading security firm. Suneku also utilizes the burn mechanism to reduce the total supply on the market.

Suneku is available on PancakeSwap, the biggest DEX on the Binance Smart Chain, RadioShack Swap, and SunekuSwap, the native DEX of the Suneku ecosystem. Plans are underway to launch Suneku’s native blockchain and the Suneku wallet.

Suneku has been listed on Coingecko, and CoinMarketCap, two of the biggest crypto ranking sites, a testament to the goals and long-term roadmap for the Suneku team. For more info on Suneku, reach out via the following channels:

Website: https://suneku.com/

Email: team@suneku.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SunekuCoin

Telegram: https://t.me/SunekuCoin

Contact Details: team@suneku.com

Media Contact:

Ben Nicholas

MediaX Agency

Email: contact@mediax.agency

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133516