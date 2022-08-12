‘It works so well!’ Avoid mosquito bites during summer holidays with cheap accessory





Expert at Moretoornagising.com Kathryn Lord shared a hack to protect you and your loved ones from mosquitos when travelling abroad.

Kathryn recommended mosquito repellent bands, which are colourful bracelets that often use aromatic essential oils to keep mosquitoes at bay. She explained: "Wearing a mosquito band got me and the little ones through summers in Italy. "They last about three weeks and depending on the style you get; you can just pop a replacement tablet in the mesh. "There are different sizes for children and adults and waterproof too."

Mosquito band repellents, for both adults and children, can be purchased on Amazon for just £4. Peppermint, pine and lavender are some of the aromatic essential oils the mosquito bracelets use to repel the insects. Holidaymakers who tried the products shared their thoughts in the reviews section with Amelia saying: "I love these! They work so well!!!!!!" Another one named Jean explained: "Bought these for holiday in Greece. I would wear one on my wrist and ankle and didn't get bitten.

“Just close all the doors and windows and burn until it’s gone out and all the mosquitos will be un-alive,” she explained. Aimie Hughes, a holidaymaker who tried the spiral candles explained: “Due to the hot weather we had an influx of flies and mosquitoes. “It arrives as incense with a little holder to catch the mess so it’s perfect. It smells nice too! “Absolutely love these. They’re not excessively smokey like some incense you can get and they smell amazing.”