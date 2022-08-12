Latest Humble Bundle includes most of the Resident Evil back catalog | Engadget

Now is a good moment to catch up on the Resident Evil series ahead of next year’s RE4 remake. Humble is offering a “Decades of Horror” bundle that includes most Resident Evil games for PC. Spend enough to get the full 11-game collection and you’ll play remastered and remade versions of the first three titles, the existing versions of RE4 through RE7, and side games like the Revelations series and RE0. You’ll also receive a 50 percent off coupon for Resident Evil Village if you want to start on it before its first DLC arrives.

You can pay as little as $1 for a three-item pack that includes the original Resident Evil, Revelations and the first episode of Revelations 2. An in-between six-game bundle includes RE1, RE0, RE5, RE6, Revelations and Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition. As usual, you can pay extra to contribute more of your purchase to charity.

The bundle comes on the heels of Netflix’s live-action TV series. There are clearly some gaps dictated largely by platform support — you won’t find Code Veronica, alas. All the same, this could easily be worth the investment if you’re new to Capcom’s survival horror series or just want to fill out your collection.