Categories
Pets

Major League of Legends update makes jungling easier, adds pets


Riot games has announced a major preseason update to League of Legends (opens in new tab), dedicated specifically to making the art of jungling easier and more accessible.

Jungling (opens in new tab), for those out of the loop, is the act of killing neutral monsters in League’s “jungle” area, which lies outside of the competitive lanes, in order to maximise resource collection throughout a match. One of a team’s five players usually adopts the role of jungler. Alongside bashing monsters for loot, they can also act in a supporting role to teammates occupying specific lanes.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.