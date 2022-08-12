Major supermarket rations bottled WATER as UK shoppers urged not to panic buy in drought





Shoppers spotted an Aldi supermarket placing limits of up to five bottles of water per customer in a London branch. Signs around the store said single bottles of water were limited to five items per customer.

The sign, which was temporarily displayed in a store, read: “Due to high demand at hot weather. Single water bottles limited five items per customer.” “Limits are necessary for supporting you and your neighbours to find the products you need.” Another sign said the store had limited multipacks of water purchases to three. Supermarkets are able to introduce limits on items in stores at the mangers discretion.

The supermarket branch has since removed the signs limiting water bottles. The Sun reported Aldi confirmed they have no national limit on the sale of bottled water or intends to introduce a rationing policy. Aldi last month placed limits on bottled water sales when the UK saw record breaking temperatures 40C highs. Asda and Sainsbury’s have confirmed they have no limits on the number of bottles people can buy. READ MORE: Ukraine LIVE: ‘Scumbags!’ Putin henchman eyes EU nuclear plants

Hosepipe bans have also been implemented by Southern Water and South East Water. Welsh Water will also implement a ban from August 19, and Yorkshire Water from August 26. Thames Water is also “ready to go” with its hosepipe ban, according to its strategy and regulatory affairs director, Cathryn Ross.

The Government has stressed that essential water supplies for households are not at risk amid the bans and drought. Water minister Steve Double said: “We are currently experiencing a second heatwave after what was the driest July on record for parts of the country. “Action is already being taken by the government and other partners including the Environment Agency to manage the impacts. “All water companies have reassured us that essential supplies are still safe, and we have made it clear it is their duty to maintain those supplies.”