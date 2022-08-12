Next Week on Xbox: New Games for August 15 to 19 – Xbox Wire

Welcome to Next Week on Xbox! In this weekly feature we cover all the games coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 11, and Game Pass! Get more details on these upcoming games below and click their profiles for further info (release dates subject to change). Let’s jump in!
Dyna Bomb 2 – August 17
Choose one of two heroes, or both if you prefer to play with a friend, as you fly and shoot bombs across eight different beautiful and colorful levels. Discover hidden secrets, purchase weapons and upgrades, and take down the evil Dr. Brutus and his followers to help Jack and Ela to clean up their wonderful island in this platforming adventure game.
Little League World Series Baseball 2022 – August 16
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
Choose your team and showcase your skills as you compete through the bracket to see if you have what it takes to be named the Little League Baseball World Series Champion. Or, jump right into the action in an instant with Quick Play mode. Also, play with your friends for exciting local multiplayer tournament action for up to four players.
Tribes of Midgard – August 16
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
A co-op game with a unique blend of action, survival, and roguelite elements. Defend your village from hordes of invaders, like dadly spirits and gigantic brutes, that every night threatens to destroy the Seed of Yggdrasil, the sacred tree you’re sworn to protect. Only by protecting the Seed, you and your tribe can stop Ragnarök, the end of the world!
Way of the Hunter – August 16
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S
Face the challenges of ethical hunting, supported by a compelling story, or simply enjoy exploring the rich environments freely, in this authentic hunting experience that lets you explore and hunt in large open-world environments in the United States and Europe. Discover true-to-life animals in beautiful natural habitats and handle various detailed and highly realistic weapons.
Droid Trivia – August 17
Challenge your friends or family to over 800 questions spread over 15 categories. Go head-to-head in local couch multiplayer or play against the AI as you can choose to play four or eight rounds (or just the ones you like): True or False, Multiple Choice, Memory, and Picture-based questions.
Robo Revenge Squad – August 17
Robo Revenge Squad is a co-op action game for 1-4 players, where everything is a weapon. Fight alien robots using Robos made of everyday objects: fridges, disco balls, baseball bats, and more!
Smash Boats Waterlogged Edition – August 17
Smash Boats is an action title inspired by the golden age of arcade gaming when players embarked on a common quest to conquer all the levels and add to their growing troves of unlockables. Smashing your way to the top may sound easy, but a sea of enemies, zany Mayday events, and environmental obstacles galore block your path.
Chameneon – August 18
A 2D platformer/runner game with an incredible colorful and beuatiful pixel art. In the game, a virus has infected the Cyber Space and now is up to you initiate the protocol Chameneon. Surf on the neon lines in cyber space and defeat the virus before is too late.
Cursed Golf – August 18
A fresh take on the golfing and roguelike subgenres. Make your way through a hole within the Par Count or your curse will take you back to the beginning of the course! To add to the challenge, these courses don’t just have bunkers and rough spots but are also full of mad obstacles like high powered fans, spikes, TNT boxes, teleporters, and a whole load more.
The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands – August 18
An idle survival simulation game where you build, discover, craft, and survive. Build your settlement in a snowy encampment and manage workers and resource to survive monster attacks during nights. Slowly you will gain access to advanced building and crafting options discover and trade with new civilizations and discover the secrets of the ancients.
Tilesweeper – August 18
Inspired by the well-known game, Minesweeper, but with improved graphics and themed levels. Currently the game is only available as one theme, Castle, with future themes available as DLC. Levels are comprised of 9×9, 16×16, and 30×16 grids where-as arcade levels will be available in non-standard shapes and sizes.
Arenas of Tanks – August 19
A fun and imaginative experience of being a toy tank where you can trade in points to recruit friendly tanks to join the battle and enhance your team. In each level you’ll face off against opposing toy vehicles that emphasizes movement and accuracy as you find cover, use the radar, shoot and ricochet projectiles, and more to gain points to come out on top.
Madden NFL 23 – August 19
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S
Play your way into the history books with Madden NFL 23. Control your impact with every decision in all-new ways as you call the shots in Franchise mode with free agency and trade logic updates, leave a legacy in Face of the Franchise: The League, and assemble the most powerful roster in all of Madden Ultimate Team. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members with EA Play and those who have pre-ordered the All Madden Edition can start playing Madden NFL 23 on August 15.
Rattyvity Lab – August 19
Sam is a laboratory rat who has been experimented upon for a long time. As a result of these experiments, he gains electro-magnetism powers (by accident) and can connect boxes to one another – now he intends to use this power to earn his freedom and escape from the laboratory in this platforming puzzle adventure game.
A Tale of Paper: Refolded – August 19
A puzzle-platformer that tells the story of Line, a magical character made of paper who uses origami to change shape. Transform into a frog, rocket, bird, and more as Line embarks on an emotional journey to fulfill the dream of its creator.
