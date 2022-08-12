Norway hosts 2nd leg of Triple Crown event

NORWAY — Norway Speedway drivers are competing this summer for the Triple Crown Championship of Upper Michigan.

The trio of racing events consists of three racetracks — Sands Speedway in Marquette, Norway Speedway in Norway and Kinross Speedpark in Kinross. The series tabs the best race car driver in four divisions from all three tracks.

The series returns this year, with the first leg held July 24 in Marquette.

Local drivers who participated in the Late Model division included John Ostermann of Norway, who placed fifth in the feature. In the Super Stock division, Joey Pontbriand took fast qualifying honors and broke the track record while finishing sixth in the feature.

In the Stock Car division Gary Thom of Aurora, Wis., won the feature, followed by Brian Massicotte. Ostermann won the heat race, but did not finish the feature.

Devin Farragh of Iron Mountain participated in the 4-cylinder division and finished eighth in the feature.

The second leg of the Triple Crown is Friday at Norway Speedway. Cars are expected from all three tracks in all divisions, with racing set to start at 7 p.m.

The third leg of the Triple Crown is Sept. 9-10 in Kinross.