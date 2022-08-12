Categories
UK

Norway mackerel, herring prices ease again in week 31


Norway’s weekly prices for frozen mackerel exports under 600 grams fell once again in week 31 of 2022, according to the latest update from the Norwegian Seafood Council […]

Want to keep reading?

Sign up for a FREE TRIAL to have full access to our articles for 7 days!



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.