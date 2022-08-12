Pallet shelter combating a Parvo outbreak among homeless pets

CHICO, Calif. – Chico Homeless Animal Outreach is stepping in, offering a pet clinic to combat a Parvo break-out at the Pallet shelter,

The American Veterinary Medical Association says Parvo can be spread to all dogs, especially puppies, and the illness spreads via dog-to-dog contact or contaminated feces.

Many people here have pets, and Parvo is highly contagious, so it is important to act fast.

Along with the pet clinic, the Pallet shelter offers employment and social services, plus visits from behavioral health professionals.

Haven of Hope offers daily showers and laundry services twice a week and Ampla Health visits twice a week.

One homeless woman says she’d love to stay at the Pallet shelter, but the Parvo outbreak does make her nervous.

“To have a little place of my own where I have four walls and I can lock the door,” said Dorothy Thrash. “Maybe I can have another little puppy or something because I really miss my honey dog.”

Knowing that they have an outbreak of parvo does affect her decision to bring a dog into her shelter.

“Definitely, I will make sure that everything is okay before I bring a doggy in,” said Thrash.

As for the people living at the Pallet shelters, 37% have a chronic health condition, 42% self-report mental health issues and 42% say they have substance abuse disorders.

More than 60% say they’ve been homeless for at least a year.

Director of the Jesus Center Amber Abney Bass said most people who’ve left or abandoned their unit left without notification for over 72 hours.

Some people at the Pallet shelter moved on to alternate sites or were asked to leave for behavioral issues.