Parsons High School Teacher allegedly has inappropriate relationship with student – KOAM

PARSONS, Kans.- A high school biology teacher is accused of harassing a student at Parson’s high school.

The student alleged the teacher teased her and encourages other students to take part, sending inappropriate text messages, and inappropriate touching. The harassment started in February and continued til the student transferred schools in May.

The student’s parents found the inappropriate text messages and reported them to the superintendent. The school conducted a Title IX investigation and put the alleged teacher on administrative leave after the last day of school. The Parents are still waiting on the conclusion of the Title IX investigation.

The parents are upset with USD 503’s lack of urgency regarding the harassment. “Did nothing to him. Nothing. And she’s the one who’s having to change schools. He continued to teach. She had to go to a different class. There have been no repercussions to him whatsoever. we are just tired of the process,” said the parents.

Stress from the alleged teacher’s harassment killed the student’s passion for playing golf. “I haven’t played golf since state, can’t do it,” said the student.

Parsons’ Superintendent, Lori A. Ray, declined to comment.

