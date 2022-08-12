Royal Family LIVE: ‘Vindicated’ Bombshell claims ‘eroding Harry and Meghan’s credibility’

An ongoing row over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s security arrangements has led to biographer Omid Scobie leaping in to defend the couple.

Mr Scobie has also revealed the vile threats he has recieved due to being perceived as close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

He said: “Sources tell me that during the Sussex family’s visit for the Platinum Jubilee (which they were given state security for as it was an official royal event), a number of credible threats were intercepted by authorities.

“I witness a lot myself, too. Thanks to a never-ending stream of false tabloid tales calling me the couple’s “close friend” or “spokesman”, I regularly receive an extension of their online threats.

“The messages range from extreme racism to disturbingly violent scenes involving the likes of dismemberment, car accidents and rape. They always get forwarded to the police.”

