Ryland Hauser, 2023 TE and son of ‘Yellowstone’ actor, drawing interest from B1G programs

Ryland Hauser is known for his skills on the high school football field to some, while others recognize him for being the son of a Yellowstone actor. Two B1G schools have shown interest in Hauser as a football recruit.

Hauser’s father, Cole Hauser, is one of the main characters on Yellowstone. The show has become a hit to millions of viewers and the show’s popularity has caused some people to recognize the younger Hauser.

Ryland Hauser, who is the son of Yellowstone star Cole Hauser, recently picked up an offer from Mississippi State. Indiana and Rutgers have also been in contact with the TE. https://t.co/vdIkNXA8NL pic.twitter.com/ea2UVyU1Y8 — Andrew Ivins (@Andrew_Ivins) August 12, 2022

Hauser received an offer from Mississippi State. Hauser did not receive an offer from another FBS school. Indiana and Rutgers showed interest in Hauser as a tight end. The two schools have not offered Hauser a scholarship at this point (Via 247 Sports).

North Alabama and Warner University were the other two schools aside from Mississippi State to offer Hauser. Appalachian State also showed interest in Hauser.

As the deadline approaches for Hauser to make a decision, he will likely receive more offers. For the length of his playing career, people will associate Hauser with his famous father. However, Hauser is set to make a name for himself on the gridiron in Jensen Beach in Florida. Hauser transferred to Jensen Beach for his senior season.

His senior season could result in more scholarship offers for the younger Hauser.

