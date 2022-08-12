‘Sad day’ Ellen DeGeneres pens devastated tribute as ex-girlfriend Anne Heche dies

Ellen dated Anne from 1997 to 2000, and after their split, Anne claimed she reached out to her ex “every day of her life” in a bid to make peace.

“I think that it was a very difficult thing for her to trust that I was a woman who could fall in love with a woman, without being gay,” she told Perez Hilton on his YouTube channel.

“I think there was a lot to process, so I tried to make the process as simple as possible by quitting Hollywood, moving to Ohio, growing gardens, starting to write and direct with her – which I did in Sharon Stone’s movie of all things, called Misconception.

“But nothing would satisfy her soul,” Anne added.