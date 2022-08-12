Savvy trick to reduce your energy bill today: Change two settings on your boiler to save





As more Britons take measures to save money on their energy bills, an expert has suggested two tricks. Josh runs the platform Money Confident UK, where he shares tips on saving, mortgages, investing, and credit scores. He has amassed 42.7l followers at the time of writing on his TikTok account, where his tips boast 300.6k likes. Josh told followers: “This simple trick could reduce your gas bill.” READ MORE: Critical fridge and freezer food storage hack to save money on energy bills – ‘clever’

By setting these temperatures lower Britons’ boilers won’t be working as hard, and therefore households will be saving money. Turning down the radiator temperature – also known as the flow temperature – means cooler water will be going into the radiators. The HHIC (Heating and Hot Water Council) found turning down the flow temperature on a condensing boiler could save households between six and eight percent on their gas bills. The average energy customer paying by direct debit pays from £1,277 to £1,971 per year. Eight percent of this amounts to a possible saving of £157.68.

Turning down the hot water temperature, on the other hand, will affect the hot water flowing through taps and showers. It is important to know what sort of boiler you have before you fiddle with the hot water temperature. The 50C recommendation applies to a combi boiler and is the lowest temperature suggested by the UK Government’s Health and Safety Executive. If you have a hot water cylinder, on the other hand, this should be set to a minimum of 60C.

Colder than this and there is a chance of legionella, a dangerous bacteria that can cause potentially deadly diseases like pneumonia. One anonymous comment claimed to work for Octopus Energy and said: “I work at Octo and honestly I see day to day how many people contact us to tell us how much they saved, defo worth doing these lil tips.” [sic] Changing your lighting could reduce the average home’s bill by £268 a year, a money-saving expert has suggested. This can be done simply by switching to more energy efficient types of bulb.