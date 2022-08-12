THQ Nordic Digital Showcase Recap – Xbox Wire

Earlier today, the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase presented games from developers across the globe, featuring everything from racing, wrestling, action-adventure, RTS, RPGs, and more! We also got a look at some upcoming sequels to THQN favorites, new gaming experiences, plus a few surprises sprinkled in! Let’s check out what was revealed:

Get ready for the return of a survival horror icon with Alone in the Dark

The franchise that defined the survival-horror genre is coming to Xbox in the reimagining of Alone in the Dark! Developer Pieces Interactive is returning to the franchise’s roots with a take on the classic setting while updating and reimagining the game for a new generation of players. You’ll experience a completely original story set in the gothic American south during the 1920s; a noir setting with classic Lovecraftian horror elements. You’ll revisit an expanded and transformed Derceto Mansion, the location that featured in the original game, and engage in classic survival horror gameplay that made the original so famous.

Crypto is back. With a license to probe in Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed

Blast and body snatch your way to domination over planet Earth as publisher THQ Nordic and developer Black Forest Games present the return of Crypto to Xbox in Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed. Experience an adventure inspired by the swinging ‘60s with everyone’s favorite alien invader, Crypto, as he returns with a license to probe and this time, he’s groovier and even more dangerous that ever.

The return of the classic action RPG, Gothic, now updated for a new generation of players

Coming soon to Xbox platforms, Gothic is a reimagining and remake of the iconic 2001 action RPG. Developer Alkimia Interactive aims to bring back and build upon the unique atmosphere and gameplay of the legendary original, mixed with contemporary RPG game design to bring the series up to date. The reimagining of Gothic places you in the role of a nameless prisoner in the mines of King Rhobar, where your choices and actions will decide not just your fate but the fate of the colony itself.

Cutter Slade returns in Outcast 2 – A New Beginning, the latest chapter in this classic open world adventure franchise

The legendary Cutter Slade returns with the original developer, Appeal Studios, at the helm to deliver the long-awaited sequel to Xbox. It’s a new adventure on the alien world of Adelpha, where the almighty Yods have resurrected the wise-cracking, sharp-shooting ex-Navy Seal, Cutter Slade, or “The Ulukai,” as they like to call him. With his trademark jetpack that lets you jump, air-dash, and glide, you’ll traverse the game’s dangerous, beautiful, and hand-crafted open world, allowing you to approach the story at your own pace accompanied by an epic soundtrack from composer, Lennie Moore.

Explore over 100 miles of open world terrain in the most authentic hunting experience yet with Way of the Hunter

Experience a next-gen hunting experience from developer Nine Rocks Games, in partnership with THQ Nordic. In Way of the Hunter, you’ll journey across ancient hunting grounds of the Pacific Northwest, showcasing a diverse set of challenges from hunting elk and deer to waterfowl. The game also lets you challenge your hunting skills in Transylvania where you’ll track wild boar and grizzly bears. Thanks to a sophisticated system that simulates the lifecycles of thousands of creatures, you’ll have to learn how to track animals, understand the terrain, and study dozens of different species recreated with authentic behaviours to come out on top.

Welcome to the Mixworld! Crash, stunt, race, and create in Wreckreaction

Developed by Three Fields Entertainment, featuring creators from the Burnout and Need for Speed franchises, Wreckreaction has been designed to become your ultimate open world racing, driving, and stunt sandbox experience. Enter your very own Mixworld, a 400-square-kilometer racing realm, that lets you create, shape, and wreck whichever way you see fit. It’s there you’ll have to out-race, out-stunt, and out-crash your friends (and the rest of the world) on courses and tracks designed by you and the Wreckreaction community. Your Mixworld is an arcade racing canvas, where your imagination can run wild… and so can the vehicles!

All Elite Wrestling: Fight Forever brings a new wrestling experience to Xbox

THQ Nordic is bringing Xbox fans the glamour and action from “All Elite Wrestling,” the sports entertainment franchise that’s taking TNT and TBS networks by storm. Developed by Yuke’s Co, whose heritage includes developing some of the best-selling wrestling video games of all-time, All Elite Wrestling: Fight Forever is designed to combine nostalgic arcade wrestling gameplay with the full spectrum of finishers and tandem offensive moves you’ve come to love from AEW. Including some of the biggest stars in the ring, while placing an emphasis on fun, fast, and frantic fighting with pick-up-and-play controls, you’ll be wrestling like an AEW pro in no time.

SpongeBob returns in a fantastic new adventure in SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake

Are you ready, kids? SpongeBob and Patrick return to Xbox! Travel merrily to a multitude of different Wishworlds, each with its very own setting and rules, including Wild West Jellyfish Fields full of crazy cowboys, or the Halloween Rock Bottom where anything might happen. Embark with your friends on thrilling adventures in this upcoming 3D platformer where you’ll choose your favorite costume and polish up your platforming skills including… karate? What could go wrong? Everybody get ready to do the Cosmic Shake with your favorite sponge and his Bikini Bottom buddies.