Train strike tomorrow: Every line affected on August 13 as UK expects mass rail disruption





Train workers are set to unleash strikes this weekend as discontent mounts within the rail industry. Unions have pledged to protect their members as disputes continue over pay and conditions, with several coordinating different days of action through August. The Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (Aslef) union has its turn this weekend, and leaders have pledged to stick by workers “for the long haul”.

Which lines are affected by strikes this weekend? The next train strike takes effect tomorrow morning on Saturday, August 13. Workers balloted by Aslef, which represents approximately 96 percent of British rail drivers, have voted for action across multiple lines. Rail drivers walking out over the weekend will primarily hail from nine companies, but their actions will cause chaos among a series of lines. READ MORE: Train strike confirmed this week – August dates in FULL

While drivers from these lines have voted to strike, the impact of this action will vary, with a mix of closures and reduced service anticipated on Saturday. The following lines will not run at all on August 13: London Overground

CrossCountry

Southeastern

West Midlands

London Northwestern Railway

Avanti West Coast And these lines have warned travellers to expect significantly disrupted services: Greater Anglia

Great Western

Hull Trains

When are the next train strikes? Once Aslef has concluded its business this weekend, the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will sponsor the next round of strikes. Union workers have voted to hold national rail walkouts on Thursday, August 18, and Saturday, August 20, impacting Network Rail and 13 other operators. London Underground workers will hold another day of strikes on August 19, with 10,000 Tube workers and 400 Overground staffers staging walkouts.