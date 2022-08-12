Truck drivers picket at Port of Baltimore over unpaid time spent idling





Independent truck drivers picketed Thursday outside the Port of Baltimore, calling for all hours paid for all hours worked.More than a dozen independent truck drivers said they wait hours for port workers to load their vehicles, and they are not getting paid for all of the idling time. The truckers want to get in and out of the port faster and they want a grievance process established.”I feel that all hours worked, all hours should be paid because my truck is still running, I’m burning fuel. My time is cost. I’m trying to operate a business,” said John Richardson-Allaire, an independent truck driver.”(It’s) costing loses for me and my family — my family of five kids, my household,” said Darney Crawford-Sayer, an independent truck driver.Protesters contended hours of idling delays deliveries, which could add to the cost of consumer goods.”I love my job. I love what I do. But I really don’t like coming to the port because of the long waits that are free. You know, I’m working for free,” Crawford-Sayer said.The Port of Baltimore ranks among the first in the nation when it comes to volume of vehicle cargo and farm and construction machinery. It is in the top 10 for foreign cargo. Truck drivers contend the port is focused on unloading ships.”They hire more workers for the ships than they do for the drivers themselves. So, the numbers they project ship-to-shore, but not shore-to-door,” said Krog Elsey, an independent truck driver.The Port of Baltimore did not specifically address the truck drivers’ concerns. In a statement, the port said: “Over the past several months, the U.S. East Coast has been experiencing a significant shift in vessel calls and volumes. This increase in volume has put pressure on all aspects of our supply chain, workforces and region, leading to significant increases in dwell times, import and empty container volumes and equipment shortages.””Come to the table. Negotiate an agreement with truck drivers across the country at all of your terminals. All hours worked, all hours paid. And, we want a process that handles disputes between drivers and management, a grievance process,” said Billy J. Randel, an organizer of Truckers Movement for Justice.Truck drivers point out the situation at the Port of Baltimore represents another kink in the supply chain.

