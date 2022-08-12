Ukraine Army repulses enemy attacks in several directions, battles continue near Pisky, Kodema

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the offensive of Russian troops. Battles are underway in the direction of Bakhmut and near Pisky.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

As of 06:00 a.m., August 12, 2022, Russian troops continued to launch air and missile strikes on military and civilian objects within the territory of Ukraine. The enemy’s aviation group provides support for the actions of the ground forces, focusing efforts in the Donetsk direction.

In the Volyn, Polissia and Siverskyi directions, the situation remained rather unchanged. Demonstrative actions are underway to restrain Ukrainian forces. The additional measures intended to enhance the Ukrainian-Russian border in Bryansk Region were recorded.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian troops used cannon and rocket artillery to open fire near such settlements as Lebiazhe, Sosnivka, Ukrainka, Dementiivka, Pytomnyk, Ruski Tyshky, Cherkaski Tyshky, Shevelivka, Protopopivka, Verkhnii Saltiv, Tsyrkuny, Stara Hnylytsia, Husarivka, Korobochkyne. The enemy launched air strikes near Rtyshchivka and Verkhnii Saltiv.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy shelling was recorded near Virnopilla, Bohorodychne, Shnurky, Kurulka, Krasnopillia, Dolyna and Zalyman. Near Zalyman, Russian invaders launched an air strike. The enemy is trying to make up for personnel and equipment losses.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian troops opened fire on Siversk, Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, and Verkhniokamianske with cannon and rocket artillery.

The enemy conducted an offensive in the direction Verkhniokamianske and Ivano-Darivka but failed and retreated.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russian troops used tanks and artillery near Pereizne, Vesele, Bakhmut, Soledar, Vershyna and Kurdiumivka. The enemy’s aviation was used near Vyimka, Ivano-Dariivka, Spirne, Yakovlivka, Soledar and Bakhmutske.

As a result of the offensive in the direction of Horlivka-Zaitseve, Russian troops were partially successful.

The enemy conducted offensive battles in the direction of Ivano-Darivka, Vyimka, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna and Kodema but had no success and retreated. After regrouping, Russian troops resumed an attack on Kodema, and battles are now underway.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russian troops used artillery near Vodiane, Oleksandropol, Avdiivka and Pisky. The enemy launched air strikes near Marinka and Vodiane.

Russian occupiers tried to conduct offensive battles near Spartak and Marinka but had no success and retreated. Battles are underway near Pisky.

In the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, Russian troops opened fire near such settlements as Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Lukianivske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Volodymyrivka, Bohoiavlenka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novopil, Novosilka and Zaliznychne. The enemy launched air strikes near Vuhledar, Mali Shcherbaky and Novomykhailivka.

In the Southern Bug direction, in order to restrain the actions of Ukrainian forces, Russian occupiers opened fire on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and civil infrastructure objects near such settlements as Ukrainka, Posad-Pokrovske, Lupareve, Stepova Dolyna, Novohryhorivka, Veselyi Kut, Shyroke, Kobzartsi, Kavkaz, Bila Krynytsia, Lepetykha, Topolyne, Ivanivka, Potiomkyne and Trudoliubivka.

The enemy launched air strikes near Osokorivka, Andriivka, Blahodatne, Novohryhorivka and Myrne. Russian invaders conducted air reconnaissance with UAVs.

Russia’s naval group is focusing efforts on conducting reconnaissance, blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, and attacking military facilities and infrastructure deep in the territory of Ukraine.

Two enemy missile carriers are remaining combat ready.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian defenders are inflicting losses on Russian occupiers across all directions, where active hostilities are underway.

