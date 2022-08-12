Well Groomed Pets Expands Celebrity Dog Grooming Team With More Industry Heavyweights

Well Groomed Pet’s Salon Reception Area Well Groomed Pet’s Salon Grooming Area Well Groomed Pet’s Bathing Area

Our profound hope is that Well Groomed Pet’s salon, culture, training and support will significantly elevate the status of the professional dog groomer. ” — Roger Lloyd, President of Franchise Operations

OVIEDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Well Groomed Pets announced today that its powerhouse team of celebrity groomers has expanded. Michelle Worthy, an internationally certified Master Groomer and Gina Guiborel, a former VCA groomer and trainer with a deep passion for pet wellness initiatives, have formally joined Well Groomed Pets. The two celebrated groomers will join Gabriel Fietosa, Tristian Ranson, the American Kennel Club, Andis, and others as they deliver exclusive, original and modern grooming training to Well Groomed Pet’s salon’s throughout the U.S. each month.

Well Groomed Pets provides franchisees with an established brand name, track record of success, high quality equipment and products, premium ongoing training by celebrity groomers, and continuous marketing support, reducing the cost of customer acquisition.

“The grooming training we offer is comprehensive and never ending”, said Roger Lloyd, Well Groomed Pet’s President of Franchise Operations. “With great humility and admiration of other wonderful grooming salons we know owners struggle to provide the inspired support and career roadmap for the hard working and amazingly creative professional groomers they employee”, he stated. “We are trying to change that by delivering the best grooming training by the industry’s best and most celebrated grooming professionals.”

Groomers working inside of Well Groomed Pet’s salons work with some of the best and most modern grooming equipment and supplies available. From lighted hydraulic grooming tables to premium dryers to Andis grooming tools and Hydra shampoos and conditioners, the Company strives to ensure groomers have the resources needed to allow their artistry to shine everyday.

“Our store build and salon culture was intentionally designed with the groomer in mind”, said Lloyd. “The space is modern, clean and filled with custom furniture and fixtures. The culture we promote centers on collaboration and creativity while always ensuring pets are handled and cared for with love and empathy. Our profound hope is that Well Groomed Pet’s salon, culture, training and support will significantly elevate the status of the professional dog groomer. They deserve so much more and we hope to lead that charge”.

About Well Groomed Pets

Well Groomed Pets is a premium grooming and wellness center that employs AI and machine learning to customize every pet grooming treatment for optimal results specific to your pet breed and your pet’s wellness condition. The Company stands alone as the industry’s most comprehensive wellness salon. Every grooming treatment begins with a 44-point physical, physiological and behavioral wellness exam. Well Groomed Pet’s goal is to ensure Well Groomed clients are the happiest, healthiest and the best-looking dogs in town. For more information, visit www.wellgroomedpets.com.

MEDIA RELATIONS: Press@wellgroomedopportunties.com

FRANCHISE OPPORTUNITIES: franchise@wellgroomedopportunities.com

Well Groomed Pets