What was the FBI looking for at Mar-a-Lago? Judge unseals warrant into Donald Trump ‘raid’

Mr Trump’s brush with the FBI was received poorly by his Republican support base, members of whom accused the agency of political bias. High-profile GOP members and Mr Trump himself asked the US Government to unseal the warrant that granted the agency permission to enter his Palm Beach home. Officials have complied, revealing the reasons behind their raid and the nature of the documents they received.

What was the FBI looking for at Mar-a-Lago?

Mr Trump is reportedly considering whether to run for a second term as President in 2024, and Republicans have claimed the raid was a political tool.

In a press conference in which she condemned the raid, Elise Stefanik, the third most senior Republican in the House of Representatives, said the 45th President was Joe Biden’s “most likely political opponent” in 2024.

She added the raid was a “complete abuse and overreach” of the FBI’s authority, but the unsealed warrant reveals the agency had several reasons to search the former President’s residence.

READ MORE: Independent voters who ‘hate and miss’ Trump could save Biden’s Dems