‘Why did it come to this?’ Thornton Heath residents erupt over deadly gas explosion

Frustrated residents of Thornton Heath lashed out during a local meeting to address a deadly gas explosion in the area. Local MP Siobhain McDonagh and executive operations director for gas company SGN Martin Holloway were among a selection of panellists to face the angered crowd. Furious locals accused the gas company of failing to properly investigate reports of a gas leak along the road where the tragic explosion occurred. Video footage from the meeting captured the desperate outcries of local residents as the vague answers of the panellists fueled community anguish.

Speaking from a stage in front of the crowd, Mr Holloway said: “While I appreciate it is frustrating, given the ongoing police investigation, I am unable to talk about what happened in the run up to the explosion.

“I know that’s difficult because people want answers about what happened.”

The crowd groaned at the comments of Mr Holloway as Labour MP for the area, Ms McDonagh grabbed the microphone from his hand.

“You will get an opportunity to say something, but we’re going to listen to Martin,” she announced.