William “Bill” Englar, Jr.

William “Bill” J. Englar, Jr. was born Jan. 22, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois, and passed away on Aug. 6, 2022, in his adopted state of Montana. Bill loved potatoes and his family, enjoying both for over 90 years.

He graduated from Michigan State College earning his degree in food science and entered the U.S. Air Force from the ROTC program. He was honorably discharged at the rank of captain.

Bill married Florence “Flo” Shaw in 1959 beginning their life together in Idaho Falls, Idaho where their four children, Terri (Rick) Moncada, Eileen (Roger) Martinez, Cheryl (Alan) Coulter and Jim (Tiffany) Englar were born.

The potato industry lured the Englar family to Moses Lake in 1972 where he worked and lived until retirement. He loved working as a food scientist, but he also enjoyed woodworking, camping, fishing, boating, snowmobile riding and so much more. Travel was an important part, whether by station wagon, train or plane across the country to visit family or overseas for work or pleasure with his favorite trip being to Ireland.

Bill was an avid gardener and was proud of his beautiful yard. He became the family historian, spending countless hours researching family genealogy and was working on writing his autobiography. Bill enjoyed a second stage of life with wife Lois Bendz Klatt in Western Montana. Lois pulled him out of his comfort zone, and he earned the right to call himself a Montanan by learning to cross country ski, hike, bike and even more travel.

Bill would want to be remembered as a loving and loyal father, husband, friend and Papa Bill to his grandchildren Erik, Kristopher, Bryan, Zach, Josh, Heather, Sarah, Jacob & Sam and great grandchildren Grace, James, Mason, Cruz, Mila and Liam. We are so very grateful for the Klatt Family who embraced our dad and called him their own for the past 20 plus years. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

He is preceded in death by his wife Flo and brother Jerry. Per Bill’s written instructions he was neither “roasted or toasted” and will be laid to rest beside Flo at Holy Cross Cemetery in Spokane. A viewing at 10 a.m. and a memorial service at 11 a.m. will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, 2022 at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service, 300 Highland Blvd. in Bozeman, Montana. A Funeral of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Aug. 19, at noon at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7200 N Wall St., Spokane. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, from 1-4 p.m. at the Best Western Hallmark Inn, 3000 W. Marina Dr. in Moses Lake.. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.