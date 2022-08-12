Yellowstone season 5: John Dutton star shares film update as he teases ‘Don’t want to die’

Millions of viewers are waiting on tenterhooks for the highly anticipated return of John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner) and the family in the next season of Yellowstone. New episodes are scheduled to hit screens this November, and Kevin has recently given an exciting update on the production for the Paramount Network drama’s fifth season.

Kevin has confirmed filming for Yellowstone season five is halfway through ahead of its premiere in November.

The next instalment will pick up in the midst of the Duttons’ dramatic legal battles and the conclusion of their war against Garrett Randall (Will Patton).

Having smashed records for Paramount with its latest season, the return of Yellowstone is one of the most anticipated TV events of the year.

Thankfully, the show’s A-list star has assured fans production is well on schedule.

