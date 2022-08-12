Yorkshire Building Society is offering savings account with 5% rate – ‘Highly competitive’

Steven Cameron, the pensions director at Aegon, outlined how inflation is leading to people “feeling the squeeze” on their incomes and savings.

Mr Cameron said: “Unfortunately, as we started to get back to normal after the pandemic, we’ve been hit by the worst cost of living crisis in most people’s living memory.

“The research shows money worries now are even greater than during the pandemic. Many of our most vulnerable will face the greatest challenges with some already affected financially by the pandemic now being hit again by soaring inflation.

“But as prices rise throughout the economy, individuals across the income spectrum are concerned and feeling the squeeze.“