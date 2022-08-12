Zelenskyy slams Ukrainian officials for revealing tactics; details of Crimea airbase blasts emerge

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called out his country’s officials for leaking information about military activities to the press, after stories in The New York Times and The Washington Post cited anonymous Ukrainian officials saying that Ukraine was behind this week’s attack on a Russian airbase in Crimea that destroyed several warplanes.

“War is definitely not the time for vanity and loud statements. The fewer details you divulge about our defense plans, the better it will be for the implementation of those defense plans,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.

“If you want to generate loud headlines, that’s one thing – it’s frankly irresponsible. If you want victory for Ukraine, that is another thing, and you should be aware of your responsibility for every word you say about our state’s plans for defense or counterattacks.”