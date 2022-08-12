Zelenskyy slams Ukrainian officials for revealing tactics; details of Crimea airbase blasts emerge

Celebrity chef Jose Andres warns that donations for aid kitchens are waning ahead of brutal winter
Celebrity chef and humanitarian Jose Andres, whose humanitarian organization World Central Kitchen is dedicated to feeding vulnerable communities, called for stronger coordination of food aid for Ukraine as donations have started to weaken in the months before winter.
“The cash is sooner or later going to start finishing, that’s why I’m calling on… all the countries that want to support Ukraine… that we need to become one,” Andres told Reuters while working in Irpin, outside of Kyiv.
Chef Jose Andres received the Gold Medal from the President of the Community of Madrid for his solidarity work in Ukraine after the beginning of the war. Madrid, Spain, July 1, 2022.
The Spanish chef and restaurateur brought the World Central Kitchen to Ukraine to address the food crisis set off by Russia’s invasion.
Andres’ organization has provided more than 130 million meals since the war began in late February, and has continued its work despite having its facilities destroyed by Russian missile attacks.
Eleven rockets hit Ukraine’s Kramatorsk at 2 a.m., mayor says
Eleven Russian rockets struck the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, its mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko reported via his Facebook page.
“Private homes were destroyed. There is no information about victims. Occupiers destroy everything in their path – a terrorist tactic,” he wrote in a translation provided by the platform. CNBC was not able to independently verify the details.
Kramatorsk was the site of a brutal Russian rocket attack in early April on a train station packed with civilians trying to flee the conflict. It has been subjected to months of Russian shelling, and by April its population had dropped from 200,000 to roughly 40,000, according to local officials.
Zelenskyy criticizes officials for leaking Ukrainian military tactics to press
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called out his country’s officials for leaking information about military activities to the press, after stories in The New York Times and The Washington Post cited anonymous Ukrainian officials saying that Ukraine was behind this week’s attack on a Russian airbase in Crimea that destroyed several warplanes.
“War is definitely not the time for vanity and loud statements. The fewer details you divulge about our defense plans, the better it will be for the implementation of those defense plans,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.
“If you want to generate loud headlines, that’s one thing – it’s frankly irresponsible. If you want victory for Ukraine, that is another thing, and you should be aware of your responsibility for every word you say about our state’s plans for defense or counterattacks.”
Smoke rises after explosions were heard from the direction of a Russian military airbase near Novofedorivka, Crimea, on Aug. 9, 2022.
The explosions that hit the Saky airbase on Crimea would represent a major foray deep behind enemy lines for Ukrainian forces. Kyiv has not publicly taken responsibility for the attack, while Russia denies it was attacked.
UK intelligence offers details on Crimea airbase blasts
While the cause of the explosions that rocked Russia’s Saky airbase in Crimea earlier this week is still unclear, Britain’s Ministry of Defense believes they were “almost certainly from the detonation of up to four uncovered munition storage areas,” according to its daily intelligence briefing posted on Twitter.
The ministry named the aircraft it believes was hit in the blasts, for which Ukrainian officials have not publicly claimed responsibility. Russia denies that it was attacked and that any of its planes were destroyed, despite satellite imagery released Thursday that shows eight aircraft destroyed or damaged.
A satellite image provided by Planet Labs shows destroyed Russian aircraft at Saky airbase in Crimea after an explosion on Aug. 9th, 2022.
“At least five Su-24 FENCER fighter-bombers and three Su-30 FLANKER H multi-role jets were almost certainly destroyed or seriously damaged in the blasts,” the U.K. ministry said in its post.
“Saky’s central dispersal area has suffered serious damage, but the airfield probably remains serviceable.”
Eight combat jets are a small fraction of Russia’s full fleet, the ministry said, but Saky is an important base for Russia’s Black Sea naval fleet.
“The fleet’s naval aviation capability is now significantly degraded,” the post added. “The incident will likely prompt the Russian military to revise its threat perception. Crimea has probably been seen as a secure rear-area.”
Chairman Milley and Sullivan discuss additional weapons packages with Ukrainian counterparts
US Army General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, holds a press briefing about the US military drawdown in Afghanistan, at the Pentagon in Washington, DC September 1, 2021.
National security advisor Jake Sullivan and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley spoke with their Ukrainian counterparts, according to a Pentagon readout of the call.
“They discussed the unprovoked and ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine and international support for the Ukrainian armed forces. Sullivan and Milley reaffirmed the steadfast support of the United States for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the readout said of the call with Andriy Yermak of Zelenskyy’s office and Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Gen. Valery Zaluzhny.
The leaders also discussed additional arms packages.
U.N. chief urges demilitarized zone around Zaporizhzhia amid Russian attacks
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres conducts a press briefing on the launch of the 3rd brief by the GCRG (Global Crisis Response Group) on Food, Energy and Finance at UN Headquarters.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for all military activity around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power complex to end.
“Regrettably, instead of de-escalation, over the past several days there have been reports of further deeply worrying incidents that could, if they continue, lead to disaster,” Guterres said in a statement.
“We must be clear that any potential damage to Zaporizhzhia or any other nuclear facilities in Ukraine, or anywhere else, could lead to catastrophic consequences not only for the immediate vicinity, but for the region and beyond. This is wholly unacceptable,” he added.
Guterres also urged Moscow and Kyiv to agree on a path that would grant the IAEA, a nuclear watchdog agency, access to the site.
