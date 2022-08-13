10 Easter Eggs In DC League of Super-Pets Only Comic Fans Will Understand

Jared Stern’s DC League of Super-Pets was a long-anticipated release for superhero fans and the movie has finally arrived in theaters. A partial celebration of DC and the Justice League, Super-Pets is overrun with nods to elements of the DC Universe. The film is a lighthearted and fun affair that references DC Comics in ways that are recognizable to casual fans.







RELATED: Top 10 Super-Pets In Comics

That said, casual fans are not the only ones catered to in the film, as Super-Pets includes numerous easter eggs and references that only comic readers will notice. While DC League of Super-Pets was undoubtedly made to appeal to a broader audience, the film rewards longtime DC fans for their knowledge of the fictional world.

10 Jonah Hex Owns A Texas Steak House

DC’s resident cowboy, Jonah Hex made his comic debut in All-Star Western Vol 2 #10 in 1972, created by John Albano and Tony DeZuniga. Jonah Hex is a beloved character who has appeared in numerous fan-favorite DC adaptations like Batman: The Animated Series and Legends of Tomorrow.

Jonah Hex is referenced in the background of a fight scene in Metropolis, only noticeable to the eagle-eyed viewers of Super-Pets. As Krypto and his friends fight off the super-powered guinea pig army, a restaurant called “Hex’s Texas Steak,” which sports a cowboy hat logo, appears over Krypto’s shoulder. With a name like “Hex’s” combined with the cowboy hat, this is an obvious reference to DC’s gunslinging bounty hunter.

9 Orange Kryptonite Gave The Villain Her Powers

Kryptonite is a concept nearly every casual Superman fan knows about; a green stone that is Superman’s main weakness. After the conception of Red Kryptonite, different color versions of Kryptonite are commonplace in DC comics. In the movie, the villain, Lulu, uses Orange Kryptonite to acquire superpowers.

RELATED: The 10 Greatest Superman Comic Storylines, Ranked

In the comics, Orange Kryptonite first appeared in Superman Family Adventures #9 by Art Baltazar and Franco Aureliani as a small rock possessed by Lex Luthor. Though Orange Kryptonite’s properties have never been fully explored in the comics, new forms of Kryptonite are something DC comic fans are more than familiar with.

8 Hawkman’s Own Brand Of Popcorn

First appearing in Flash Comics #1 by Gardner Fox and Dennis Neville, Hawkman is one of DC’s oldest superheroes. An original member of the Justice Society of America – one of the most influential superhero teams of all time – Hawkman is an alien from Thanagar, a world housing humanoids with large wings.

Though Hawkman doesn’t appear in Super-Pets, his existence in the movie’s universe is confirmed in the form of an easter egg. Likely a play on words for the famous food brand “Newman’s Own,” Krypto can be seen popping a brand of popcorn called “Hawkman’s Own.” Hawkman’s reference in Super-Pets makes sense considering his appearance in the upcoming DCEU film, Black Adam.

7 Superman Bought Black Canary’s Album

One of the best hand-to-hand combatants in DC comics, Black Canary made her debut in Justice League of America #75 by Dennis O’Neil, Dick Dillin, Joe Giella, and John Costanza. Dinah can generate supersonic sound waves from her mouth. She used this “Canary Cry” to become a skilled crimefighter and professional singer.

In Super-Pets, a reference to the singing hero can be found in the background of Superman’s apartment. Early in the movie while Superman is looking in the mirror, a vinyl album called “Lance” with an image of a face similar to Dinah’s can be seen sitting on Superman’s shelf. It seems that even in Super-Pets, Dinah Lance is a famous singer.

6 Tim Drake’s Favorite Restaurant From DC Comics

O’Shaughnessy’s is an Irish-themed fast-food restaurant that first appeared in Green Arrow Vol 2 #94 by Chuck Dixon, Jim Aparo, Gerry Fernandez, Leigh Loughridge, and John Costanza. O’Shaugnessy’s is a common after-school meeting place for Tim Drake and his friends that has numerous locations in the DC Universe, like Gotham Heights and Star City.

RELATED: 10 Best Comic Book Musicians

Though it only appears for a few seconds, the exterior of O’Shaughnessy’s is shown in the background along with Hex’s Texas Steak. While the exterior of the building doesn’t include the restaurant’s recognizable leprechaun logo, the green coloring of the sign is a clear indicator that this is indeed the same O’Shaughnessy’s restaurant from the comics.

5 Lois Lane Reports On Mr. Mxyzptlk

Well-known among fans as one of Superman’s weirdest villains, Mister Mxyzptlk is an interdimensional imp who first appeared in Superman Vol 2 #11 by John Byrne, Karl Kesel, Tom Ziuko, and John Costanza. Mister Mxyzptlk is a being from the Fifth Dimension capable of manipulating the fundamental cores of reality, which often creates complex challenges for the Man of Steel.

Mister Mxyzptlk doesn’t appear in the movie, but he is mentioned. During her introduction sequence, Lois Lane reports on the defeat of Mister Mxyzptlk and references how Superman needed to say the imp’s name backwards to stop him.

4 Black Adam Appears In The Post-Credit Scene

One of the oldest villains in the history of comics, Black Adam first appeared in The Marvel Family #1 in 1945, created by Otto Binder, C.C. Beck, and Pete Costanza. An immortal who wields the powers of the Wizard Shazam, Black Adam has toed the line between ruthless villain and heroic protector.

Unlike other DC characters referenced in easter eggs, Black Adam actually makes an appearance in Super-Pets, speaking to Superman before quickly flying off with his dog, Anubis. With his live-action debut just around the corner, it makes a lot of sense that Super-Pets included a cameo of Black Adam.





3 Jessica Cruz Mentions A Raccoon Green Lantern

Jessica Cruz served as the Green Lantern in Super-Pets, making her first appearance in a theatrically released movie. Although Jessica’s total time on screen is brief, Green Lantern fans were treated to a handful of cool moments. Jessica created a construct out of will and vaguely referenced other members of the Green Lantern Corps.

RELATED: 10 Greatest Green Lanterns, Ranked By Courage

Towards the film’s end, Jessica mentions that she once worked with a raccoon, but they didn’t get along very well. This is likely a reference to B’rr, an obscure member of the Green Lantern Corps who resembles a raccoon. B’rr made his comic debut in Green Lantern Corps #203 by Steve Englehart, Joe Staton, Mark Farmer, Anthony Tollin, and Lois Buhalis but has only reappeared a few times since.





2 Catwoman’s Makeup Ads Are Seen Throughout Metropolis

Catwoman made her comic debut in Batman #1 by Bill Finger, Bob Kane, and Jerry Robinson. She may be one of Batman’s closest allies now, but Catwoman originally made her name as a villain. She’s developed a lot over the years, becoming a main DC Comics character with her own history and mythology.

During one of the movie’s flight sequences, viewers can see Krypto fly past a group of billboards. One of the billboards includes an advertisement for a company called “S. Kyle Jewelry,” a reference to Catwoman’s real name, Selina Kyle. While Catwoman doesn’t appear in the movie, it seems that Selina is making her name as a jewelry mogul.





1 Lobo’s Favorite Diner From DC Comics

Another easter egg only noticeable by eagle-eyed viewers is the inclusion of Al’s Diner. Lobo, one of the greatest anti-heroes in DC comics, frequents Al’s Diner which first appeared in Lobo Vol 2 #1 by Alan Grant, Val Semeiks, John Dell, Gloria Vasquez, and Bill Oakley. In the comics, Al’s is a dive-bar-like restaurant that Lobo often uses as a meeting place.

In the Super-Pets, Al’s Diner appears alongside O’Shaughnessy’s and Hex’s Texas Steak, sitting in the background as Krypto and his friends fight off a threat. Although the appearance of Al’s Diner doesn’t confirm the existence of Lobo in the movie’s universe, it could hint that the Main Man himself will appear in a sequel.

NEXT: 10 DC Characters Who Became Surprisingly Famous