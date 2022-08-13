10 Horror Movies That Are Begging For A Sequel

The standard practice for Hollywood is making sequels for any remotely successful horror movie. New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. have created an entire cinematic universe out of The Conjuring movies, with each installment in the core Conjuring films setting up a monster that will subsequently headline its own film, which, in turn, will inevitably spawn a sequel.







Horror sequels are so commonplace that a successful horror movie without a sequel in the works is something of an anomaly. That being said, some of the best horror movies in recent memory surprisingly lack even the rumors of a follow-up.

10 The World Of Us Is Just Strange Enough To Revisit

Jordan Peele’s 2019 follow-up to his first hit, Get Out, was the terrifying fable Us. Us sets up an entire society of “tethered,” government-created clones abandoned in an underground lab and doomed to mindlessly act out the lives of their counterparts in the world above.

Since Us ends with the tethered temporarily triumphant, a sequel exploring the fallout of the first movie could make for an exciting apocalyptic tale. The premise also leaves room for more unique clone stories. For example, a sequel could explore another society of tethered, cloned from people in the US government.

9 It’s Not Too Late For A Planet Terror 2

The Robert Rodriguez/Quentin Tarantino double feature Grindhouse was a commercial flop when it was released in 2007, but its grimy aesthetic and pulpy action amassed a considerable cult following. Robert Rodriguez’s contribution, Planet Terror, is an over-the-top zombie action movie starring Rose McGowan as the unlikely hero.

Planet Terror ends with a team of survivors heading to the coast, led by Cherry Darling, McGowan’s one-legged protagonist. A sequel could easily pick up right where the original left off.

8 Kathryn Bigelow Could Return To The World Of Near Dark

Despite its status as a cult classic, the vampire western Near Dark has never received a follow-up. The movie’s framing of American vampires as wandering outlaws is one with potential for further exploration.

Of course, most of the central characters in Near Dark meet grisly ends. However, the idea that vampires are wandering the plains of Oklahoma is one with potential.





7 The Babadook Is A Great Monster That Demands A Return To Film

Jennifer Kent’s The Babadook is primarily an allegorical exploration of grief, parenting, and depression. The titular monster is a storybook demon who haunts anyone who learns of its existence.

While a second film would have to similarly dive into psychological subjects in order to live up to its original, as far as a story goes, giving the Babadook a means to return would be easy. Since all it takes to summon the Babadook is to learn about it, another hapless family could stumble upon the book and find themselves tormented by the top hat-wearing monster.





6 The Disaster That Begins Crawl Must Have Affected Other Characters

The Alexander Aja film Crawl is about a hurricane that destroys a small town and unleashes a swarm of alligators onto the hapless residents. Despite the large scale of the disaster, Aja primarily focuses on the father-daughter pair played by Kaya Scodelario and Barry Pepper.

A sequel would not have to follow the same characters, but could instead trap a different group of survivors who have to evade the gators. The idea of a flood plagued with gators is an excellent setup for survival horror, and applying it to different settings such as a hospital or a church could lead to some exciting set pieces.





5 Prince Of Darkness Is John Carpenter’s Weirdest Horror Movie

Prince of Darkness is the least beloved of John Carpenter’s “Apocalypse Trilogy,” which includes The Thing and In the Mouth of Madness. Even so, the 1987 original leaves many dangling plot threads that could still be explored.

Of all of Carpenter’s films, Prince of Darkness is one of the few for which a sequel would have the potential to live up to – and possibly improve upon – the original movie. If David Gordon Green can make a sequel to a movie as perfect as Halloween40 years after the original was released, another director could easily pick up a 35-year-old story about the Devil living in a jar of goo.





4 Event Horizon Was The Original Dead Space

Seemingly every successful sci-fi and horror film from the 1980s and 1990s has seen a remake or a sequel in the 2010s and 2020s, but Event Horizon remains the exception. Though it largely flopped at the box office, Event Horizon sold exceptionally well on DVD and is now largely considered a classic of 90s horror.

Since franchises that starred Sam Neill and Lawrence Fishburne have recently received belated sequels – Jurassic World: Dominion and The Matrix Resurrections, respectively – a follow-up to the action epic that paired the two actors seems more possible than ever.





3 Oculus Left Viewers Hanging

Until its ending, Oculus is a compelling examination of abusive childhoods and cycles of pain. Unfortunately, the movie ends with one of its protagonists headed to jail and the other as a ghost.

A follow-up to Oculus could pick up where the first film left off and continue the story of the most haunted mirror in the world. Alternatively, the mirror could fall into the hands of another unsuspecting family.

2 Tucker & Dale Are A Comedy Duo Who Need To Come Back

Tucker & Dale vs. Evil is a hilarious parody of “cabin in the woods” slasher films where the supposed “killers” are actually just two unlucky best friends. Tyler Labine and Alan Tudyk gave great performances as the hapless hillbillies, but there has been no hint of them returning to the roles.

Considering how many horror tropes are ready to be parodied by characters like Tucker and Dale, it’s a shame that nobody has pitched an idea for a follow-up. Still, Labine and Tudyk are great actors and would likely slip back into the characters with ease.

1 Attack The Block Would Return John Boyega To The Role That Made Him Famous

John Boyega is such a star now that it’s easy to forget how much of an unknown he was when he starred in the critically lauded Attack the Block as juvenile-delinquent-turned-monster-killer Moses. But his performance got him enough notice to earn him a spot in the Star Wars franchise, and for good reason.

Rumors of a sequel to the 2011 alien invasion film have been swirling for years now, but not much news of substance has come from them. Boyega’s busy schedule may be part of why a sequel has been delayed for so long, but hopefully, one day, Moses will return to beat down some alien shadow gorillas.

