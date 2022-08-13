Autonomy Network and T-Hub Partner to Build a Web3 Community in Telangana

Jayesh Ranjan along with Autonomy Network Team

Autonomy Network, a web3 company at the forefront of no-code NFT (Non-fungible Token) creation, has formed a partnership with T-Hub to introduce web3 and blockchain technology to user groups in Hyderabad, Telangana.

This extraordinary collaboration between Autonomy Network, a decentralized network for creators and communities, and T-Hub, India’s leading innovation hub and ecosystem enabler will result in one of the world’s most vibrant web3 communities. Autonomy will use its no-code infrastructure to run various community-owned initiatives for Blockchain, Web3, and Metaverse innovators as the community grows. Through this partnership, T-hub has become one of the most vibrant innovation communities worldwide.

Santosh Yellajosula and Agnes Budzyn, Co-founders of Autonomy Network said, “Hyderabad has one of the best engineering talents to build web3 networks. We believe that in the next few years, we will see the emergence of top projects, talent, and a vibrant ecosystem around web3. At Autonomy, we are proud to have chosen Hyderabad as our HQ and to be an early mover.”

During the MoU signing, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal IT Secretary of Telangana, said, “I congratulate T-Hub and Autonomy Network for commencing this partnership. Web3 is a globally relevant concept, and during the inaugural ceremony of the T-Hub facility, our minister pointed out that ‘web3 is a state priority.’ It is an area that is pooling lots of talent, and it is possibly creating lots of wealth and driving the economy. So as a growing state and government, web3 is an area of opportunity for us”.

“We want to take the lead on this opportunity at the state level. We shall announce a regulatory sandbox for web3 soon. We had planned to tell it during the inaugural ceremony of the T-Hub phase 2 launch, but we could not do so due to technicalities. Hopefully, it will only be weeks before it is formally announced”.

He adds, “Everything required to support the web3 ecosystem appears to be in place. The web3 ecosystem piques the interest of many developers and user groups. And companies like Autonomy Network have demonstrated a commitment to further democratizing it with their no-code strategy, which is fantastic. Most importantly, the VC committee is enthusiastic about supporting web3. We share the same commitment and want to make their journey easier.”

This is an exciting collaboration for Autonomy Network as T-Hub is the first pilot project to introduce Autonomy’s infrastructure to the community for the first time. T-hub community members also gain access to web3 sessions and near-zero blockchain transaction costs.

According to T-Hub’s CEO, Srinivas Rao Mahankali, “Everything working around web 3.0, metaverse, digital currency, and blockchain have become increasingly critical. We’ve been working with Santosh and Agnes for about four months, and we think this is a significant first step. We’ll collaborate closely with Autonomy to create a web3 community.”

“We intend to establish Hyderabad, Telangana, and T-Hub as the go-to locations for developing web3 communities. We also want to figure out how to get some use cases into the government. So, from that perspective, it’s a great start. I’m excited to work with Autonomy.”

Autonomy Network is a decentralized space for creators, communities, and brands to grow, engage and monetize what they love. We built a ‘no-code’ infrastructure that makes it easy for anyone to create NFTs without doing any coding. We are building a future in which businesses can create and utilize NFTs to help grow their communities — a space where communities can support and share in the success of the brand or platform. Autonomy’s technology is putting power in the hands of users like never before.

T-hub is an innovation hub and ecosystem enabler based out of Hyderabad, India. They empower startups to scale faster, create a strong network of stakeholders, and accelerate innovation for top corporates worldwide. It has provided 1800+ national and international startups access to better technology, talent, mentors, customers, corporates, investors, and government agencies. It has elevated innovation for leading national and global corporations, transforming their business models for the better. Working in collaboration with innovation partners and enablers in Telangana, India, and the world, T-Hub is building a future-ready innovation ecosystem.