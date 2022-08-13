Best Pet Insurance in Iowa (2022 Guide)

Coverage: Lemonade tops our list as the provider with the most affordable plan. The provider offers one accident-and-illness policy that covers vet costs related to illnesses and injuries, including diagnostic tests, hospitalization, surgery, emergency care and prescription medications. It does not cover elective procedures, behavioral treatments, spay or neuter surgery, cosmetic procedures or preexisting conditions, including those that show up before the end of the waiting period (two days for accidents and 14 days for illnesses).

Lemonade offers multiple add-ons to its base policy. The preventive care package is available at two levels, each covering wellness exams, up to three annual vaccines, a blood test, heartworm screening, and fecal or internal parasite tests. The more comprehensive of the two options adds flea and tick prevention and routine dental cleaning. Add-on packages are also available for dental illness, physical therapy, end-of-life services and vet visits for illness or injury diagnosis.

Average premium price: To give you an idea of Lemonade’s pricing, we obtained average monthly premiums for 4-year-old, mixed-breed dogs and cats in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with various reimbursement rates, annual deductibles and coverage limits.



Dogs: $12–$29 per month

Cats: $11–$18 per month

