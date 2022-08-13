Brentford 4-0 Manchester United: Erik ten Hag’s side thrashed in west London by brilliant Bees

Manchester United put in one of their worst Premier League performances in 30 years of the competition as a catalogue of defensive mistakes saw them thrashed 4-0 by Brentford.

In an astonishing first half in some intense west London heat, goalkeeper David de Gea let Josh Dasilva’s simple shot crawl under his body at the near post after 10 minutes before the goalkeeper’s pass put former Brentford player Christian Eriksen in trouble, with Mathias Jensen gaining possession in the penalty area for a simple finish (18).

The Bees managed to double that advantage before half-time, with Ben Mee leaping over Lisandro Martinez to head home on his home debut (30), before Ivan Toney fed Bryan Mbuemo to finish off a blistering counter attack for their fourth after just 35 minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo – recalled to the starting line-up – wasted three chances in a result that leaves Erik ten Hag’s side bottom of the Premier League with zero points, with Liverpool their next opponents at Old Trafford in nine days’ time on Monday Night Football.

More to follow.

