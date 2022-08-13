Children’s books in Ashland sparking debate; some community members calling for removal

ASHLAND — They say a library can be a place where young minds grow.

But for one Northeast Ohio community, some of the books inside a local library are sparking debate over if children should be allowed to access them.

Hundreds of people packed into an Ashland County building Thursday night to discuss five books.

Those books, located at the Ashland County library, have been at the center of controversy. The books in question hit the library’s new arrival shelf at the start of the year. And that is when all the chatter began.

The books discuss puberty, where babies come from, periods and families who are part of the LGBTQ community.

Part of the reason for concern is where these books are located — near the juvenile section.

Those concerned were calling for the complete removal of the books from the library, claiming they were pornographic in nature.

But at Thursday’s board of trustee meeting for the library, the argument shifted to moving the books to the adult section. The library says two of those books of concern have already been moved. One is now housed in the adult section; the other is no longer available at this library.

Library officials say taking those books off the shelves is censorship.

You can watch what community members had to say about the controversy in the player below:

Children’s books in Ashland sparking debate

The next board of trustees meeting for the library is set for Sept. 8.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We’re also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.