Collette Unveils New Montana Cruise Tour Featuring Stops In Two Popular National Parks

There is a new way to cruise and tour Montana. Colette is introducing Montana: Exploring Big Sky Country. You’ll explore Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks on land and by water.

Exploring Big Sky Country

The 11-day, 10-night tour begins in Bozeman, Montana, and ends in Missoula. It then takes you through both the Northern and Southern Loops of Yellowstone National Park, which is America’s first national park. Here, you’ll visit Old Faithful, Mammoth Hot Springs, Yellowstone’s Grand Canyon, and more. You’ll then head to Helena, the “Queen City of the Rockies.” A cruise on the Missouri River takes you through the Gates of the Mountains, and into the mountain town of St. Mary Village.

Once in Glacier National Park, you’ll board one of the 1930’s vintage red buses and head down one of the most breathtaking roads in North America, called Going-to-the-Sun Road. In the town of Whitefish, named one of America’s 25 prettiest towns, you can shop, have lunch, or taste huckleberries, a true favorite in Montana. They can be found in snacks, drinks, candy, and more. You’ll end your journey with a memorable farewell dinner in Missoula.

Explore Montana Culture And Traditions

At Flathead Lake, you can explore the Flathead Reservation, home to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes of the Flathead Nation. The tribal way of life continues to this day. You’ll get to learn about their traditions when you meet a descendant of the last Kootenai chief, and learn about the importance of the land in native life. You can also try the traditional food of the Kootenai people.

In Missoula, you’ll visit the Smokejumper Visitor Center where you’ll learn how these legendary firefighters jump out of planes and parachute into dangerous wildfires. It’s home to the largest smokejumper base in the country. See the ready room, smokejumper loft, the National Smokejumper Memorial, and a fire lookout tower built in 1930.

You’ll also have a choice to visit the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail Interpretive Center or explore the exhibits of the C.M. Russell Art Museum.

If you’re daring enough you can take a white-water rafting adventure or choose to slow down and take a scenic route on a float down the Flathead River.

About Collette

Collette is the longest-running tour operator in North America. It offers over 160 tours to all seven continents and five distinct travel styles, including small group touring and river cruises. Founded in 1918, it’s a third-generation family-owned business dedicated to giving back both locally and globally.