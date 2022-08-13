IRON MOUNTAIN, MI – Donna Marie Anders broke free of Parkinson’s and dementia in the early morning of Tuesday, August 9th, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson in Iron Mountain.

Donna was born to the late John and Margaret (Richard) Anders on August 18th, 1942, in Houghton, Michigan, the oldest of six children. The family moved to and ran a dairy farm near her dad’s brothers in Nadeau, where Donna and her brother, Robert, had many daily farming chores. Her family then moved to Iron Mountain in 1958 and Donna graduated from IMHS in 1960.

She moved to Milwaukee, waitressing at Nino’s, where she met and befriended many celebrities such as Tommy Tune and Michael Learned. She fell in love with William McCloud-a singer playing lead guitar with the Bill Black Combo in Milwaukee. He had a voice like Elvis, a towering frame, and for her it was love at first sight. This loving relationship brought Donna her only child, a daughter.

Donna lived in Long Beach, Los Angeles, and then in San Francisco with brother, Robert. She enlisted in the United States Army, serving in classified communications. She was stationed in many different locations, but most fondly remembered Germany. When on leave, Donna traveled Europe absorbing culture, museums, and beautiful scenery. She then joined the National Guard and moved back to the Upper Peninsula in 1980.

She went on to use her GI Bill, studying at Lake Superior State University, Bay De Noc College, and finally Northern Michigan University in Marquette Michigan.

She fell in love with Marquette’s beauty and vibrant community, living there over 20 years. She was, by day, a talented waitress, and, by night, a community theater buff and avid dance student at Dawn Dot.

Parkinson’s began its hold slowly, and Donna moved to Iron Mountain to be closer to family. Her final 2 1/2 years, were in Norway with her daughter and son-in-law, overlooking wildlife filled fields and hills, a pond with mallards and hooded mergansers, neighbor’s horses, and birds frequenting a feeder outside her window.

Donna lived a full and adventurous life, including an archeological dig and whitewater rafting in Colorado. She was a voracious reader, avid Tigers fan, had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge, and taught her daughter the joy of music, Broadway show tunes, and Hollywood’s Golden era classic movies. She adored Barbra Streisand, Neil Diamond, Cary Grant and Katherine Hepburn. She had beautiful blue eyes, a velvet singing voice, and a witty, dry sense of humor. We in the family like to call it our “Anders sarcasm.”

Donna is survived by her daughter, Tina (Kevin) Pirlot of Norway; granddaughter, Jessica (Bob Erspamer) Anders of Ishpeming; grandson, Bryce (Katherine Wong) Anders-Peterson of Seattle; brothers, Robert Anders, Dennis (Mary) Anders, and Paul Anders; sister-in-law, Amy Anders; nephews, Mike (Lindsay) Anders and Aaron (Olivia) Anders; a niece, Cortney Anders; dear friend, Belinda Burke; many beloved cousins from Carney/Nadeau and granddogs, Izzy and Bran.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and John; a brother, Richard Anders; a sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and John Gump; sister-in-law, Dinorah Anders and son-in-law, Bennett Jon Peterson.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, on her birthday Thursday, August 18th, at Erickson-Rochon and Nash Funeral Home in Iron Mountain. An informal service, remembrance, and celebration of life will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, followed by military honors at the funeral home. Donna will then be laid to rest at Cemetery Park, alongside her parents.

The family wishes to extend gratitude and thanks to Arms of Angels and the Oscar G Johnson Veterans Hospital for their compassionate care of Donna. We also are grateful to Belinda Burke for her loving care, ability to make mom laugh, and family friendship.

