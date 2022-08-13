Categories
Emmerdale’s Liam Fox pays tribute to ITV co-star as they team up for new show


He added: “You know I’ve got Emmerdale, which is fantastic, but if they let me when I’m not filming, I’d love to do little bits and bobs here and there.”

Liam’s character, Dan is currently having trouble with his daughter Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) who has just found out she’s pregnant.

In recent scenes, the teenager was forced to come clean to Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) after she bumped into her at the doctor’s.

Charity is horrified when she discovered the baby is her son, Noah’s (Jack Downham), and to make matters worse, Amelia is further along in her pregnancy than she is letting on.

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7.30pm on ITV.





