‘Everywhere’ singer Michelle Branch arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Singer Michelle Branch was arrested in Nashville early Thursday morning after slapping her husband, according to police.

Police responded to the 4300 block of Chickering Lane at about 2 a.m. Thursday regarding a domestic disturbance.

Branch told police she and her husband, Patrick Carney, drummer of the Black Keys, were having marital issues and had been arguing.

The argument escalated and Branch admitted to slapping Carney in the face, police said.

Branch was charged with domestic assault and taken into custody without incident.

Branch is known for her hit single “Everywhere,” as well as being a member of “The Wreckers.”

