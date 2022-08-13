‘Feeling very sick’ JK Rowling condemns ‘horrifying’ stab attack on author Salman Rushdie

JK Rowling, 57, has taken to the micro-blogging site to comment on the stabbing of Salman Rushie, 75, who has been left with the possibility of losing an eye and unable to speak after the attack. The Harry Potter author admitted she was “feeling very sick” after hearing about the “horrifying” attack.

The book sparked outrage among some Muslims who considered its content blasphemous, due to its insulting context and the book was even banned in some countries.

The Booker Prize winner was speaking at an event at New York State Police, when it was reported a male suspect ran up onto the stage and attacked Mr Rushdie and an interviewer.

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage and begin attacking Sir Salman as he was being introduced. He fell to the floor, and the man was restrained by security.

The Midnight’s Children writer was later taken by air ambulance to a nearby hospital, and the suspected attacker was arrested.