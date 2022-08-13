Giggs’ girlfriend ‘screamed in pain on 999 call after he headbutted her’

The ex-Man Utd winger denies subjecting Kate Greville to years of controlling and coercive behaviour, as well as headbutting her and elbowing her sister Emma in the jaw during an argument at his £1.7million mansion in Worsley, Greater Manchester.

It was claimed at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court the former Wales manager cheated on Kate with eight women in six years.

Jurors heard yesterday Giggs, 48, allegedly assaulted both women in November 2020 after he argued with PR executive Kate at dinner in his Stock Exchange city hotel.

It was said she returned to the house alone by taxi after accusing him of messaging a string of women.

After Giggs arrived there they allegedly tussled over their phones before Emma – at the house to care for the pair’s dog – called the police at 10.05pm.

When asked what had happened, she replied: “Assault. Headbutted her.” In a recording of the call, played to the jury, Emma urges the police to “come quickly” while her sister Kate can be heard crying.

The 999 operator asks: “Does she need an ambulance, that lady who is screaming in the background?”

Emma replies: “I think, yeah. He has just headbutted her in the face.”

She is then recorded saying: “What? Ryan, I am saying anything I want to f****** say. You have headbutted my sister. I don’t care if your daughter is 17, I don’t care about your daughter.”