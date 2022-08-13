How Many Final Destination Movies There Are

The Final Destination movie franchise has a very unique take on the slasher formula, but how many entries in the series have there been to date?

They may have “final” in the title, but just how many Final Destination movies have there been? Final Destination’s simple but elegant concept began life as a pitch for an episode of The X-Files titled “Flight 180.” Writer Jeffrey Reddick’s original idea saw Scully’s younger brother having a vivid premonition a plane he was going to board would explode, which comes to pass. This concept was later fleshed out into a movie, where some teenagers who don’t board a flight they were supposed to die on are then stalked by Death itself – who doesn’t like to be cheated.

The Final Destination franchise stands apart from the likes of Friday The 13th because while they are technically slashers, Death doesn’t take on a physical form. Instead, it kills victims through a series of inventive “accidents,” which can either be extremely elaborate or as simple as a character being hit by a bus. Like with any horror series, some entries are better than others, but even the weakest sequel has creative setpieces. They’ve also resisted the temptation to introduce a physical form for Death, though some believe that Tony Todd’s mortician Bludworth – who often lays out the rules – might be Death in disguise.





Final Destination is also one of the bleaker horror franchises. While Halloween and other series tend to let at least a couple of survivors walk away, almost all of the protagonists in the Final Destination saga end up losing This makes a certain amount of sense, of course, considering Death eventually comes for everyone.

There Are Five Final Destination Movies, With Another On The Way

There are five entries in the Final Destination film series thus far. The original movie arrived in 2000, followed by 2003’s Final Destination 2 and Final Destination 3 in 2006. The Final Destination was the fourth film that landed in 2009, but despite the definitive title, Final Destination 5 wasted little time and arrived in 2011. The latter proved disappointing at the box office, despite receiving surprisingly solid reviews.





Final Destination 5 – which retconned Death’s rules – was also received praise for its shock ending, which tied back to previous outings in an inventive way. In the decade that followed it appeared the Final Destination was done, but it’s been confirmed that Final Destination 6 is finally on the way. The sequel will follow a team of first responders who find themselves stalked by Death itself, and it will debut on HBO Max, though a release date has yet to be set.

