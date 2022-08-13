Categories
Hurkacz beats Ruud in early semifinal at National Bank Open tennis tournament

By Canadian Press

Aug 13, 2022 | 3:23 PM

MONTREAL — Hubert Hurkacz earned a berth in the National Bank Open final on Saturday afternoon with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Casper Ruud at IGA Stadium.

The eighth seed from Poland picked up a break in the opening game of the deciding set and rolled to victory.

Ruud, the No. 4 seed from Norway, eliminated Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime — the last Canadian remaining in the field — a day earlier.

Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta was scheduled to play Britain’s Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The winner will play Hurkacz in Sunday’s final at the US$6.57-million ATP Tour event. 





