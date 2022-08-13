Interest rates: The ‘winners’ & ‘losers’ of Bank of England’s hike – what it means for you

The central bank raised its main interest rate from 1.25 percent to 1.75 pecent which is the largest increase in 27 years. The last time interest rates were this high was during the global financial crisis in December 2008. The move is an attempt to slow the rate at which prices are rising as the Bank has warned that inflation could pass 13 percent later this year.

Higher interest rates have various economic effects and there are so-called “winners and losers” of the rates rising.

This is because the base rate influences how much banks, building societies and lenders charge for mortgages, loans and other types of credit.

Antonia Medlicott, financial editor at InvestingReviews, exclusively told Express.co.uk there are Britons who could be considered “winners” and four main groups that are sadly the “losers”.

The first group of winners are annuity buyers, an annuity is a long-term investment that is designed to provide a person with a regular guaranteed income in retirement.

Ms Medlicott said: “Annuity incomes are tied to government bonds, and in recent months the rising tide of interest rates has improved the yield from these gilts substantially.

“For those looking for guaranteed income in retirement, annuity rates are suddenly starting to look far more attractive than they were in the past. So far this year, annuity rates are up around 20 percent and that looks like rising even higher.”

