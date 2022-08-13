IT firm addresses forex challenges to boost productivity

Poised to significantly improve productivity amongst companies, Layer3Cloud,a Nigerian-based indigenous cloud service provider, has said that it will be addressing the challenges faced by firms while accessing the foreign exchange.

The firm, in a statement by the Chief Sales Officer, Theresa Adeyinka, said that the platform would deliver secure and scalable cloud solutions to individuals, corporate, and public sector bodies within Nigeria and on the continent.

She said that organisations in Nigeria did not have to go through stress sourcing for foreign exchange.

The statement read in part, “Layer3Cloud is building one of the most robust cloud platforms in Africa. By leveraging this platform, it delivers fast, secure and scalable cloud solutions to individuals, corporates, and public sector bodies within Nigeria and on the continent. Its current offerings range from Virtual Data Centers and Virtual Servers, to Disaster Recovery as a Service and Backup as a Service.”

The firm said it also provided collocation services, helping companies to migrate to the cloud.

Organizations in Nigeria didi not have to go through the stress of sourcing foreign exchange just to pay for the cloud resources they use, it said, adding that they could save themselves millions of naira by working with a local cloud services provider.

This step could also enable them to plan their operating expenditure budgets with a lot more certainty, the firm noted.

Explaining further, she said that cloud computing was transforming the way people and organizations communicated and engaged digital content.

According to her, “Nigeria is a part of this revolution. A large number of businesses in the country use cloud-based tools on a daily basis. From in-house communications to data backup, Human Resource management and accounting, these organizations are utilizing the cloud in numerous ways that benefit them.

“However, for many of these businesses, accessing cloud services comes at a cost. The cloud resources they use are provided by foreign vendors. As a result, they have to pay these service providers in the currency of their country of origin.”