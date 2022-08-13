Julia Fox Hit The Streets Of Los Angeles In One Of Her Riskiest Looks Yet

When Julia hits the town, she’s sure to be rocking a look that will, at the very least, turn heads — and her latest style choice is no exception.
Earlier this week, the model and actor was photographed in Los Angeles wearing a…dress? Yeah, let’s call it a dress.
Julia’s donned garb was essentially several large strips of latex held together by a few strategically placed metal rings…and that’s it.
She also wore see-through heels and dramatic eye makeup, carrying a metallic-colored clutch as an accessory.
All in all, it was a pretty extreme — and risky — look.
Or this look from the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where it looked like her dress was literally choking her?
Can’t forget about this all-denim look…
What will she wear next? Only time will tell…
