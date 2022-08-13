Categories
Julia Fox Hit The Streets Of Los Angeles In One Of Her Riskiest Looks Yet


If there’s one thing you can count on Julia Fox for, it’s making very extra fashion statements.

When Julia hits the town, she’s sure to be rocking a look that will, at the very least, turn heads — and her latest style choice is no exception.

Earlier this week, the model and actor was photographed in Los Angeles wearing a…dress? Yeah, let’s call it a dress.

Julia’s donned garb was essentially several large strips of latex held together by a few strategically placed metal rings…and that’s it.

She also wore see-through heels and dramatic eye makeup, carrying a metallic-colored clutch as an accessory.

All in all, it was a pretty extreme — and risky — look.

Or this look from the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where it looked like her dress was literally choking her?

Can’t forget about this all-denim look…

What will she wear next? Only time will tell…



