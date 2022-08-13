Kylian Mbappe throws strop on pitch as Lionel Messi favoured by PSG team-mate

Neymar then put PSG three up, notching a diving header just six minutes into the second half, before former Sunderland frontman Whabi Khazri struck a reply. Mbappe then finally opened his account for the season, steering home following a corner, but once again refused to show even a hint of emotion.

Neymar completed his hat-trick in the dying stages, bringing down Messi’s lofted through ball before firing home. Despite Enzo Tchato grabbing a second consolation for Montpellier in added time and despite Mbappe’s antics, PSG ensured they made it two wins out of two at the start of the Ligue 1 campaign.