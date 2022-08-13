Little-known car cleaning hack that considerably boosts fuel efficiency and performance

Petrol and diesel prices have massively affected drivers around the UK in recent months. The latest data from RAC Fuel Watch indicates that motorists will have to pay 174.79p per litre of unleaded and 185.40p per litre of diesel.
Hypermiling and other fuel-saving techniques have all gained popularity amongst motorists looking to make their fuel last longer.
One little-known fuel-saving tip can be done by replacing the car’s air filter, and it can have large benefits.
Will Bullen, of Car Lease Special Offers, called on drivers to make sure their filters are clean, and if necessary, replace them.
Mr Bullen said: “Dirty air filters cause your engine to work harder than it has to, which means more fuel is used.
Motorists have also been warned that leaving cars in certain places may lead to an increased fuel consumption.
This is because vehicles that get extremely hot will require more ventilation using air con and will therefore burn more fuel.
Every motorist knows the pain of leaving their vehicle in direct sunlight and later coming back to it.
The heat, especially in the summer, can be very intense.
However, drivers have now been told that this can be avoided by parking in the shade.
Parking in the shade can also have a fuel-saving effect, as car owners will not have to instantly turn the air con on.
According to Karl Dyson, editor and founder of hypermiler.co.uk, motorists can, therefore, save a considerable amount of money by parking in well-shaded places.
